Man stabbed in Marbella port by drunken attackers who tried to escape by swimming away

He was allegedly attacked because his assailants thought he was recording them attempting to cut a boat free from its mooring on his mobile phone

Juan Cano

There was a stabbing attack on an individual in Marbella port on the night of 7 June by two drunken men. It is believed the men were caught trying to cut the mooring of a boat and the inebriated pair tried to take mobile phones from people they believed had filmed them.

After that first incident, the pair left the scene. But when they were walking along the jetty, they came across another man who was talking on his phone, apparently oblivious to the situation. They also attempted to take this man's phone and brandished a knife.

A struggle ensued and the victim ended up falling into a boat in the harbour. He had a stab wound in his chest which required medical assistance.

According to sources close to the case, the two drunken men reacted by throwing the knife into the water and also a gun, which turned out to be a replica. Then they jumped into the sea and tried to swim away.

Witnesses called the emergency services, who mobilised the police and Marbella fire brigade. Firefighters rescued the victim from the boat and intercepted the two men, who were arrested by the National Police. They are under investigation.

A team of divers from the fire brigade located both the knife and the replica pistol.