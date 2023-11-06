Man in Halloween mask arrested after theft of cash register in Marbella

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a cash register with 500 euros inside from a shop on the Costa del Sol during Halloween.

The man was wearing a Halloween face mask when he committed the crime in Marbella in the early hours of Tuesday 31 October and was arrested in a nearby street a few minutes later. Police discovered the cash register inside a rubbish bag the man was carrying. There was also close to 500 euros as well as a black iPad inside.

The 47-year-old Moroccan man, who lives in Fuengirola, also allegedly tried to rob a restaurant in Calle Miguel Cano, without succeeding.

When they stopped him, police discovered that a warrant was also out for his arrest for another alleged robbery in Ceuta, according to Marbella town hall.

The arrested individual now faces court proceeding in Ceuta.