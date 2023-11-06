Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man in Halloween mask arrested after theft of cash register in Marbella
Crime

Man in Halloween mask arrested after theft of cash register in Marbella

Police discovered the cash register inside a rubbish bag the man was carrying, which also had 500 euros and an iPad inside

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 6 November 2023, 15:58

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a cash register with 500 euros inside from a shop on the Costa del Sol during Halloween.

The man was wearing a Halloween face mask when he committed the crime in Marbella in the early hours of Tuesday 31 October and was arrested in a nearby street a few minutes later. Police discovered the cash register inside a rubbish bag the man was carrying. There was also close to 500 euros as well as a black iPad inside.

The 47-year-old Moroccan man, who lives in Fuengirola, also allegedly tried to rob a restaurant in Calle Miguel Cano, without succeeding.

When they stopped him, police discovered that a warrant was also out for his arrest for another alleged robbery in Ceuta, according to Marbella town hall.

The arrested individual now faces court proceeding in Ceuta.

