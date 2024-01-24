Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Puente Romano Beach Resort. Josele
Malaga’s iconic El Pimpi to open in Marbella
Food and drink

Malaga’s iconic El Pimpi to open in Marbella

The new venture, in which actor Antonio Banderas is a partner, will be located at the Costa del Sol town's Puente Romano Beach Resort and is expected to open in time for summer 2024

Juan Soto

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 08:25

Compartir

Malaga city’s iconic El Pimpi bodega is opening up a new venue in Marbella. The historic Malaga bar has decided to expand and the new venture is expected to open in time for summer in Marbella’s Puente Romano Hotel. SUR has learned that the Marbella El Pimpi will be a more modern space than the original, although it will maintain the traditional style that has made it famous all over the world.

The deal has already been finalised and work has already begun on the new premises. Although the exact opening date has not been announced yet the intention is to have it ready in May.

The opening of El Pimpi will add to the existing wide range of restaurants at the Puente Romano complex, which includes more than 20 international bars and restaurants. Among its star offerings are Peruvian restaurant Coya, haute cuisine restaurant Nobu, Italian restaurant Cipriani and the Leña project by the Malaga chef Dani García.

The hotel complex points out that El Pimpi is a reference point for Malaga province and as such both Puente Romano and El Pimpi are united by their essence and traditional Andalusian aesthetics.

Work has begun on the Marbella El Pimpi.
Work has begun on the Marbella El Pimpi. SUR

Bodegas El Pimpi has been one of the city’s main attractions, loved by locals and visitors alike, since it opened its doors in August 1971. More than half a century later, the business project started by Francisco Campos and Pepe Cobos now employs more than 140 people.

Malaga actor Antonio Banderas

The opening in Marbella responds to the desire of the Malaga actor Antonio Banderas, one of the partners of the bodega, to expand the presence of El Pimpi all over the world. In fact, since he joined the project in December 2017, it has been one of his priority objectives according to Pablo Gonzalo, another of the bodega's partners, who gave an interview to SUR about the El Pimpi brand. When asked about the possibility of El Pimpi ever expanding beyond Malaga, he said: "possibly one day it could leave" because "El Pimpi has the brand and the strength to be exported".

Banderas is also the founder of Tercer Acto group, which owns five restaurants in Malaga city: Tercer Acto, Doña Inés, La Barra de Doña Inés, Atrezzo and La Pérgola del Mediterráneo. The last of these, located in the Real Club Mediterráneo, opened just a few months ago in the La Malagueta area and has already become one of the city’s most popular restaurants.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Citrus farmers protest in Malaga: 'We would rather give them away than have them stolen from us'
  2. 2 Malaga mayor is hit by electric scooter on pedestrian crossing outside city hall
  3. 3 Improvement works under way to double water pumping capacity between Malaga and western strip of Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Picasso acquisition to offer 'unprecedented boost to cultural appeal of Benalmádena'
  5. 5 Malaga targets luxury holiday sector at international tourism fair in Madrid
  6. 6 House sales fell in Malaga province in 2023, but remained above pre-pandemic levels
  7. 7 Travelling back through time in the Axarquía
  8. 8 Ronda set to get its first five-star hotel in historic El Castillo college building
  9. 9 Malaga's municipalities are the ones that invest the most in Andalucía as a whole
  10. 10 Malaga's provincial authority allocates 12 million euros for road repairs in 2024, and this is where it will be spent

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad