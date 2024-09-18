Luis Ortiz, ex-husband of Gunilla von Bismarck and part of the Marbella jet-set dies

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 20:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Marbella jet-set has said goodbye to one of its most charismatic figures. Luis Ortiz, Gunilla Von Bismarck's ex-husband, died aged 74 on Monday 16 September at the Quirón Marbella hospital. He had been battling prostate cancer for several years and was undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis.

Although he and Gunilla were divorced, they maintained an excellent relationship. The couple were part of Marbella's jet-set during the 1980s, one of the town's most glamorous decades.

Proof that they had remained good friends was the fact that they attended the 70th anniversary of the Marbella Club together in April of this year. It was one of Ortiz's last public appearances and by then it was clear that his health was deteriorating and he had not been seen in public much since then.

According to initial information there was to be no funeral, but a mass will be held in Marbella on Saturday 21 September at the Virgen del Rocío church.

At the height of his social life, Ortiz lived with Gunilla in Villa Sagitario, where they regularly used to host Princess Soraya, Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Jaime de Mora y Aragón, Audrey Hepburn, Julio Iglesias and the King and Queen of Sweden, who came to enjoy his sense of humour and his unabashed bon vivant ways. He undoubtedly had a carefree life, although in his later years he moved to live in a quiet residential area in the nearby municipality of Istán, where he gradually abandoned his social agenda.