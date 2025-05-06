Lift breakdown at Hospital Costa del Sol leaves hundreds of patients without food

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 10:41 Compartir

Hundreds of patients at the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella were left without lunch on Saturday 3 May due to a breakdown of the food transport lift. According to sources at the major healthcare facility, "there was a technical issue" with the lift, which caused "a delay in the distribution to two hospitalisation units". They also stated that "the distribution of the next meal was carried out, as soon as the service was restored, for reasons of food safety".

"I can eat salt and solid food, but many of the people in the hospital are on broths and special menus, so their relatives cannot fetch them a sandwich from the cafeteria. There were many people complaining about the situation," said one of the patients.

"Some units, such as cardiology or urology, among others, require that many of the patients are connected to devices and IV drips, so we can't move around and cannot go shopping," said José Victoria. He also complained "about the commercialisation of water" - a basic necessity, which is hardly distributed, prompting patients and their families to purchase it separately.

Other patients were alone in their room, without family members on hand to assist them in obtaining food. "It is shameful that in the 21st century food is held hostage in a lift and people are deprived of it, especially in such a vulnerable environment as a hospital," said Victoria. In addition, many of the patients complain about the lack of staff.

Lack of staff

"I am surprised by the hospital stay. It's the first time I've been admitted and, apart from leaving me without food, there are only a few nurses on duty who are all very overworked," said another patient. They also added that there was a delay in the administering of one of their medicines, which caused further discomfort and pain.

This is a regular complaint of many of the patients at the Hospital Costa del Sol, who witness the overwhelming conditions that the health professionals deal with every day. Despite the extension of the hospital facilities, which have almost reached the end of their construction period, the services are not being increased as the works do not involve the recruitment of more staff. In addition to this, three completed health centres in Marbella have not yet opened.