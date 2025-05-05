When will the lifeguards be on duty on Marbella's bustling beaches this year?

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 5 May 2025, 16:40 Compartir

Marbella is preparing for its high season with holidaymakers with one of the most important services on the coast: the lifeguard and rescue service. While during April and the Holy Week professionals were already present, this important service will now be available during the weekends in May. From June onwards, lifeguard cover will be available every day, adding an extra hour of work in July and August.

As a result, Marbella will have 46 lifeguards who will work from 11am to 7pm in July and August. During the low season, from 1 April to 30 June and from 1 September to 15 October, there will be 26 lifeguards, working from 12pm to 6pm. The service will also be equipped with three jet skis, two vehicles and two ambulances.

The Local Police force will also join the safety and security operations along the coast, prepared to monitor the 27 kilometres of coastline with three daily patrols - one in plain clothes and two uniformed, with four quad vehicles and four drones. The Civil Protection service will join in with a dozen volunteers, divided into two shifts, who will have their central base in La Bajadilla, next to the rescue service, equipped with two jet skis, a boat, two quads, a buggy, two motorbikes, three 4x4 off-road vehicles and two vans as material means. The service will also be equipped with a boat and two jet skis from the fire brigade, which will have a detachment from the aquatic unit on duty for work on the surface.

Drill

In addition to the personnel and equipment deployed on the beaches of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara, every year the Marbella town hall carries out a drill to check the coordination of all those involved in the rescue and lifeguard service and to calculate the response times to any possible dangerous situation that may arise.

This year, more than 40 members of the emergency services of the Local Police, fire brigade, Civil Protection and rescue services took part in this annual event on the Levante beach of Puerto Banús, where three different were enacted: a supposed search on land for a missing minor, a fictitious collision between two boats and a hypothetical underwater search in the vicinity of the western breakwater.

Councillor Diego López underlined the importance of "testing the capacity and coordination to respond in emergency situations".