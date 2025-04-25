Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The renovation works of the old Aresbank building have sparked controversy among some local residents. Josele
Licence approved for &#039;mega-nightclub&#039; in Marbella
Licence approved for 'mega-nightclub' in Marbella

Since the renovation of the old Aresbank building began, hundreds of residents in the Nagüeles area have petitioned against it

María Albarral

Friday, 25 April 2025, 18:26

The conversion of the former Aresbank building in Marbella is almost complete. However, a council meeting this week has only just approved the building licence for the haute cuisine and nightlife project backed by the Mosh Group and chef Dani García.

Work was halted after it was found not to comply with the original application. Since the renovation began, hundreds of residents in the Nagüeles area have petitioned against what they call a "mega-nightclub".

