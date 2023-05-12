Legendary Danish rock band kicks off Marbella Arena's summer season DAD will perform at the former bullring, and the concert will be the band’s only performance in Spain this year

The legendary Danish rock band, DAD, one of Denmark's most successful bands, will perform at the Marbella Arena on Saturday 20 May, and the concert will be the band’s only performance in Spain this year. The performance will kick off the Marbella Arena's summer season of shows and concerts.

The band was originally named Disneyland After Dark, but had to be renamed after The Walt Disney Company threatened a lawsuit. The group, which has recorded 12 albums, has been performing all over the world for more than 35 years and they have a strong following in Spain.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 10pm, are available from www.marbellaarena.com

President of the Marbella Arena Group, Luis Miguel Martín, said, “We continue to work to offer an agenda of concerts and shows at the arena, as we did last season. Soon we will announce dates for a wide and varied programme of music and shows for all tastes.”