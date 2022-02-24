At least three injured after foreign-plated Rolls-Royce smash in Marbella The high-end coupé left the road while travelling on the A-7 motorway, heading in the Malaga direction

The car is recovered from the scene of the smash. / SUR

At least three people were injured in a spectacular traffic accident involving a grey Rolls-Royce coupé with foreign registration plates that was travelling on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway towards Malaga.

The high-end vehicle left the road in the Capopino area of Marbella, and smashed into the crash barrier in the early hours of the morning.

After the impact, the car travelled several metres further along the hard shoulder and took with it the crash barrier and a lamppost that was bent in half. Finally, the vehicle came to a halt after rear-ending a car that was travelling in the right-hand lane.