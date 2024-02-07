Launch of new Agrotech initiative at The Pool Marbella

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 17:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Pool Marbella are launching their new Agrotech Vertical on February 15th to promote and gather companies working in the sector and showcase the businesses investment opportunities connected to it as well as the solutions to tackle the effects of climate change in Spain. The launch is done through a big event at The Pool Marbella organized and hosted by the circular economy influencer Elin Bergman, currently in Marbella for this occasion.

According to a PlugAndPlay analysis on “Agtech Trends in 2020,” In the last 10 years, agriculture technology has seen a huge growth in investment, with $6.7 billion invested in the last 5 years and $1.9 billion in the last year alone.

- This is the reason we launched The Pool Marbella, to have a positive impact on the region. We already have many companies working in the sector here. We want this region to be at the forefront of companies promoting the change on Spain’s environment, says Christian Rasmusson, CEO of The Pool Marbella.

Christian Rasmusson. SIE

- Spain is deeply affected by climate change and the connected water crisis, making 75% of the land at risk of becoming deserts. The farmers are already growing less food as a result of this at a time when we need to grow more food in Europe, not less. This will also in the long run have a very negative effect on tourism and property value if we don’t stop this negative trend. The agrotech solutions together with regenerative farming practices and water efficiency systems can reverse the trend. But these solutions need to be scaled up massively in the near future to make it happen, says Elin Bergman.

The launch event is the first in a series of Agrotech events and meetings cultivated by The Pool and they are made to inform, inspire, and gather actors and investors.

Elin Bergman. Richard von Hofsten

- Let us know if you are interested in joining our vertical, says Christian. Otherwise, we hope to see you at the launch event!

If you haven’t already done so, you can RSVP here: www.thepool.es/events/agro-tech/elin