Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg, husband of mayor of Marbella, dies aged 80

Sections
Services
The Marbella-based Swedish businessman Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg died this Saturday afternoon, 4 March, at the Costa del Sol hospital in the town.
The husband of the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, was 80 years old and had been in a very delicate state of health that led to his admission to hospital in recent days.
Apart from his marriage to the politician, the name of the Swedish businessman has jumped to the forefront of news in recent months due to his prosecution in a case opened by Spain's National Court for an alleged plot of money laundering and drug trafficking. drugs, a case in which the businessman's son, Joakim Peter Broberg, 49, is also implicated. The open case against Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg was on hold due to his delicate state of health.
Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg and Ángeles Muñoz both had previous marriages and had two children together. The Swedish businessman also had two children from his first marriage.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.