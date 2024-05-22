Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella

SUR in English Malaga Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 14:26 | Updated 14:38h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to the Marbella conference and exhibition centre this year with thousands of clothing and other items up for grabs.

Feria Outlet Marbella will be held at the Palacio de Congresos de Marbella on 7, 8 and 9 June from 10am until 10pm. The event will offer shoppers discounts of up to 80% on fashion, footwear, sunglasses, accessories, homeware and much more.

There will be brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Vans, Helly Hansen, Ray Ban, Geographical Norway, Pepe Jeans, Reebok, Converse, Jack & Jones, Geox, Le Coq Sportif and many more.

The fair also has a wide range of food on offer: from Iberian products to sweets from Portugal or Turkish delicacies and signature coffees. The relaxation section of the fair will offer massages, kitchenware and products such as steam irons for clothes.

To reward the attendance of visitors, Feria Outlet Marbella will offer a prize draw with a cheque for 500 euros to spend in the more than 100 stands.

Admission to the fair costs two euros. It is free for children under 12.

More information can be found online at feriaoutletmarbella.com.