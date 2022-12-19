Man reported missing on Marbella's La Concha mountain has been found dead Rescue teams had been searching for the 45-year-old since he disappeared on Saturday

A man who was reported missing after setting off to reach the top of the La Concha mountain in Istán on Saturday has been found dead.

A rescue team consisting of the Guardia Civil, National Police, provincial fire brigade and Civil Protection volunteers had been searching on the ground and by helicopter after the 45-year-old’s family said they had had no contact with him since midday on Saturday. They found his car parked near the start of the route up the Marbella mountain on Sunday, but there was no trace of him.

Finally, his body was located by the search party in the area of the Macho Montés viewpoint this Monday morning.

No further details have been released.