Kinépolis group to replace Cinesa at Marbella's La Cañada cinema From its takeover date on 7 November, the new company says it will develop premium experiences and new projection technologies

After 22 years of showing films in the La Cañada shopping centre, one of Spain's leading cinema companies, Cinesa, has announced the closure of its cinemas in Marbella. In its place, from 7 November this year, the Belgian group Kinépolis will start operating. In a press release, Kinépolis said it had reached an agreement with Galerías Comerciales.

The reason for leaving, according to Cinesa, comes after failed attempts to negotiate with the owners of the centre to extend the lease. Cinesa, which belongs to the Odeon Cinemas Group, has said that it remains "committed to its employees", to whom it has offered the possibility of continuing to work in the same cinema with the new operator, as well as the possibility of working in other nearby cinemas belonging to the company.

The Kinépolis group has also acquired a cinema in the town of Mataró near Barcelona. Both there and in Marbella, the group is expected to introduce new concepts such as laser projection, premium seating and a large food and beverage service.

The La Cañada cinema currently has eight screens and a seating capacity of 1,610 people. In 2019 some 350,000 people visited. Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinépolis said in August: "With the acquisition of these two cinemas, we are cautiously resuming our expansion strategy. The terms of the purchase of these two venues will allow us to create value for cinema enthusiasts and Kinepolis.”