Poster for the King for a Day promotion. SUR
&#039;King for a Day&#039; promotion in San Pedro Alcántara to encourage people to shop at local businesses
'King for a Day' promotion in San Pedro Alcántara to encourage people to shop at local businesses

Big cash prizes, hotel vouchers and even a football season ticket are up for grabs in the raffle on 2 January

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 17:45

San Pedro Alcántara has launched its 'King for a Day' initiative to encourage people to shop locally with a raffle on 2 January with some bg prizes up for grabs. The promotion has been organised with the collaboration of the Mayor's Office of San Pedro Alcántara, Apymespa and Tus Tiendas Amigas business associations.

To take part, shoppers only have to leave their entry in one the red mailboxes of the participating establishments after having made a purchase.

The draw will be broadcast live on Radio Televisión Marbella's afternoon programme on 2 January with a first prize of 500 euros, a second prize of 200 euros, a third prize of 150 euros and a fourth prize of 100 euros. There will also be prizes such as hotel vouchers and a UD San Pedro football club season ticket.

