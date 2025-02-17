This is what the pioneering five-star Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella will look like and when it will open

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 17 February 2025, 17:19 Compartir

Marbella's five-star iconic Los Monteros hotel will once again welcome guests on 25 February under the American luxury brand Kimpton, one of the exclusive brands of IHG Hotels & Resorts. The opening comes after a complete refurbishment, according to exclusive information provided to SUR.

This pioneer of luxury on the Costa del closed its doors at the end of 2022 for a complete transformation and now the five-star hotel boasts 195 rooms, including sixty suites, most of which have large terraces and views of the Mediterranean. "After a complete renovation, Kimpton Hotels has modernised this legendary hotel, preserving the essence of Los Monteros and its hedonistic and casual atmosphere", explained the company.

SUR

It went on to say, "The brand is characterised by offering a concept of casual and modern luxury, with unexpected and unusual experiences, highlighting its eclectic atmosphere, the connection with the local culture, and its 'human to human' approach, which highlights the importance of a personalised, close and casual treatment".

SUR

The hotel first opened its doors in Marbella in 1962 and was one of the first five-star hotels in Spain chosen is a retreat for royalty, musicians and Hollywood stars.

Just 500 metres from the beach, the Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella puts the focus on gastronomy, with its restaurants and bars as "the heart of the experience". Malaga-born Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García has been hired as the resort's Executive Chef and the restaurant offer is varied, with a restaurant, a terrace, a lounge bar, a pool bar and a beach club for guests and visitors to enjoy. "I am very excited and integrated in this ambitious project as Kimpton. There are many professionals who come with a fresh and modern concept. We are working on something unique and never seen before on the Costa del Sol," García told SUR.

Gastronomy will also play a leading role in a 470-metre space for conferences, congresses and events, which offers four meeting rooms, totalling more than 1,200 square metres, the largest of which has a capacity for 350 people.

1962 This was the year it opened its doors, with 35 rooms, as a pioneer of luxury tourism.

La Cabane by Dolce & Gabbana beach club will continue to be managed by the Mosh group and with Malaga-born chef Dani García.

The opening will be presented to the media on 6 March and will mark a new milestone as it will be the first time that the luxury brand Kimpton, a pioneer in the concept of boutique hotels, has landed in Andalucía. Its other hotels in Spain are the Kimpton Vividora Barcelona and the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca. The hotel is owned by Bain Capital and Stoneweg in asset management, whose objective is for the Marbella hotel to be the "the flagship of this brand in southern Europe".

The hotel's El Corzo restaurant was the first in Spain to receive a Michelin star. In addition, as a visionary in tourism, it also focused on sports, becoming the first centre to have a golf course in Marbella, the current Río Real, and the owners created a tennis club and an equestrian club, which was a revolution at the time. It was this innovative character that made it become an international reference with La Cabane beach club; one of the first of its kind in the world and the first on the Costa del Sol. Already in 1965 it was possible to enjoy this space by the sea, which was later copied in other places, thanks to its success.

The first to visit it were the former Spanish King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, who were prince and princess at the time. In fact, it has also welcomed Queen Ingrid of Denmark, Michael Jackson, Julio Iglesias, Camilo José Cela, Baron Von Thyssen, Lola Flores, Sean Connery, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.