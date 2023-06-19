Jobs as a dancer or hairdresser 'for a better life' in Marbella: the bait of a sexual exploitation network National Police have raided a brothel where seven women of South American origin were allegedly abused, and who had been recruited in their countries of origin with fake job offers

The National Police have raided a brothel in Marbella where seven women were allegedly sexually exploited, after being recruited with false job offers.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old woman, the head of the scheme, for allegedly forcing the women, who were of South American origin, into prostitution.

The investigation started following a complaint to police about the sexual exploitation of women in a flat in Puerto Banús. Officers then searched the flat and found seven women, who had been falsely promised "a better life" in Spain working as hairdressers or dancers.

A debt of 7,000 euros

The mastermind behind the victims' recruitment was the person under investigation, who also paid for the women's travel to Spain. Upon their arrival in this country the suspect informed them that they had built up a debt of 7,000 euros on average, and that they had to offer sexual services in a brothel in order to repay the money.

Victims were allegedly forced into prostitution under threat, and were also subjected to strict control and surveillance by the suspect, police said. The suspect was the only person who took money from the clients, and the girls had barely any cash, not even enough to eat, according to investigators.

Officers discovered that the women had to be available 24 hours a day to attend to clients. Their passports had also been confiscated so they could not flee.

In the raid, police seized 117,000 euros stashed inside a room of the building, as well as numerous items of jewellery. Officers arrested the woman under investigation for her alleged responsibility in a crime related to prostitution. The case is being handled by a Marbella investigating court.