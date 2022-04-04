Istán’s El Coto reservoir to be turned into water museum The Junta de Andalucía has earmarked an investment of more than 23,000 euros for the implementation of the project

The old water reservoir in Istán, known as El Coto, is to be converted into a water museum. The site, which goes back as far as Andalucía’s Islamic period, has irrigation channels and vegetation from that era and Junta de Andalucía has earmarked 23,000 euros for its transformation.

The Junta's Malaga tourism delegate, Nuria Rodríguez., visited the town on Friday and held a meeting with the mayor, José Miguel Marín Marín, to discuss the project, which is expected to receive Patcul funding, aimed at providing universal accessibility to cultural heritage sites.

"Its privileged location, in the Sierra de las Nieves, recently declared a national park, and just a few kilometres from the coast, means that it is known as the water source for Costa del Sol," said Rodríguez. She went on to explain that the initiative will enhance the town: “What makes it different and differentiates it from other destinations, is its water and it will do so hand in hand with accessibility, an essential key to the growth and future of tourism, as we must move forward in making our destinations free of barriers and for everyone.”

Sierra de las Nieves National Park

The mayor of Istán said that this project was "very important and special" for Istán, which is "a paradise to be discovered", located in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park and "bathed by water from the various springs we have."

He went on to say: "With these funds we want to support this key industry for employment and tourism in Malaga and Andalusia. It is a sign of our commitment to promote this strategic sector. We do this by strengthening the attractions that the municipalities have, complementing their offer and giving visitors reasons to come all year round."

The aim of these funds, which amount to a total of five million euros across different projects in Andalucía and have been allocated to around one hundred localities, is to promote universal accessibility and the enhancement of the tourist value of local resources through the protection, promotion and development of their cultural heritage. In the province of Malaga, 12 villages in Malaga have benefited thanks to a total amount of more than 580,000 euros.