Four hundred jobs up for grabs at this summer's Starlite Festival in Marbella A recruitment team will be at the Palacio de Congresos on 4, 5 and 6 May and those who want to apply have to register online first

Do you want to be a Starliter? A recruitment team will be coming to the Costa del Sol on 4, 5 and 6 May to select people for 400 of the 1,000 jobs generated by the Starlite Catalana Occidente festival in Marbella each year.

The interviews will be carried out via Jobandtalent, the employment and human resources platform which has digitalised the whole process of contracting and managing staff. The candidates will be given an appointment for a certain day and time at the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella between 4 and 6 May.

The sectors available for this year’s Starlite festival include catering, ticketing, logistics and audio-visual, and the vacancies are for ushers, ticket office assistants, waiters, runners, office staff, drivers, maintenance, reservations, logistics coordinators, parking attendants, administrative assistants, hostesses, department managers, bar staff and stewards, among others.

There is still time to apply for a job at Starlite, and those interested can do so here.