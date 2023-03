Marbella recognises 15 women ahead of International Women's Day

An awards ceremony was held at the town's Palacio de Congresos

Fifteen women were recognised at an awards ceremony in Marbella

Fifteen women from Marbella were presented with awards in recognition of their professional careers during a ceremony held at the town's Palacio de Congressos Adolfo Suárez on Saturday 4 March.

The event formed part of a series of events programmed by Marbella town hall to mark International Women's Day, which included a similar ceremony held on 2 March at the Trapiche de Guadaiza Cultural Centre to recognise 13 other women from San Pedro Alcántara.

The women recognised at Saturday's ceremony in Marbella are: Ana María Guzmán Aguilar; Catalina Lanzas Garrido; María del Carmen Martín Núñez; Encarnación Durán Girón; Yolanda Medina Romero; María de Gracia Romero Calero; María Jesús Martínez Gil; María Ángeles Delgado Caracuel; Rocío Pérez Cuevas; Amalia Díaz Villegas; Isabel Carrasco Barroso; Eva López Marcelo; Carmen Gálvez Fernández; Marisa Villafranca Mercé and María Rosado Bravo.