International couturier to host Age Concern fashion show lunch in Marbella next month

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will hold its spring lunch and fashion show at the Guadalmina Golf Club restaurant on Friday 25 April. The fundraising lunch, which starts at 1pm, costs 45 euros and includes a three-course meal with wine.

The event will be hosted by Brian Piccolo, an international couturier who will present a fashion show, and a talk, My Life as a Couturier, during which he will reveal his fascinating career designing fashionable clothes for celebrities and stars.

The designer will also hold a raffle with a prize of a tailored garment that he will create especially for the winner, who can choose the fabric and type of garment, although the offer will exclude wedding dresses. Tickets for the raffle cost ten euros and all proceeds will go to the charity.

“Huge thanks to Brian Piccolo, whose support of Age Concern and generosity is well known,” spokesperson Steve Marshall said.

Table reservations and tickets for the raffle are available at the organisation’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, and at any of the coffee mornings, or by e-mailing: lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com