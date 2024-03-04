Injured driver rescued by fire crews after vehicle plunges into 70-metre deep ravine in Marbella

Sections
Monday, 4 March 2024
Members of Marbella's fire brigade have rescued the driver of a vehicle which, for unknown reasons, left the road in the La Montua area of the municipality and plunged into a 70-metre deep ravine.
The accident was reported at around 12.30 p.m. and a light and a heavy fire tender, a ladder unit and two command vehicles were sent to the scene. The operation in a difficult to access area was also supported by the drone unit of the Local Police force, Marbella town hall said in a statement.
The fire crews used specialist rescue techniques as the unevenness of the terrain made access to the car and the rescue difficult. The victim, who suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity, was attended to by the emergency medical services.
