Malaga-born artist Pablo Ruiz Picasso. SUR.
Illustrated talk on Costa del Sol to examine Picasso&#039;s influence on British artists
Art and culture

Illustrated talk on Costa del Sol to examine Picasso's influence on British artists

Given by art historian Paul Chapman, Picasso and Modern British Painting is organised by the Arts Society Al Andalus (Benahavis) and will take place at the Estepona cultural centre

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 16:42

The Arts Society Al Andalus (formerly known as the Arts Society Benahavis) will host its next illustrated talk at the Padre Manuel cultural centre at 6.30pm on Tuesday 30 April. Given by art historian Paul Chapman, Picasso and Modern British Painting will focus on why many consider the Malaga-born painter to be the 20th century’s single most important artistic figure, and how he changed the face of modern art. Chapman will discuss Picasso’s influence on British painters such as Henry Moore, Francis Bacon, Wyndham Lewis and David Hockey, among others.

Art historian Paul Chapman.
Art historian Paul Chapman. SUR

A National Gallery trained guide with many years of experience working in education, Paul Chapman has given courses and lectures for a wide range of educational organisations. He has also given talks and tours for art associations and societies in several museums and galleries in the UK, and in Europe. Paul is also the author of a book which examines the subject of cultural crossovers and appropriations in 20th century painting.

The arts society has stressed that parking at the cultural centre is “very limited”.

www.theartssocietybenahavis.com

