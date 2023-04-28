Iconic Marbella hotel set for a 150m-euro reopening boost The Incosol was known in its heyday for health and spa treatments for the rich and famous but has been closed for the past ten years

Artist's impression of how the Incosol will look after the investment.

More details have been announced of plans to restore an iconic Marbella hotel building to its former leading position in the tourism industry.

The Incosol opened fifty years ago and built its reputation on state-of-the-art health and wellbeing treatments for the elite. However, amid decline and financial problems, it shut its doors for good a decade ago.

The group that is to spend more than 150 million euros revamping and relaunching the building has been giving more details this week of the high-profile project.

At a presentation in Madrid, attended by the mayor of Marbella, Ilanga Hospitality explained that the new-look building will be ready in late 2025 or early 2026.

The new owners will be aiming for the latest in health treatments and facilities as part of the project and it is hoped that 500 direct permanent jobs and 750 indirect jobs will be created once it is open.