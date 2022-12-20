Iconic Marbella hotel, once a favourite with royalty and celebrities, to be restored to its former glory The Incosol health resort at Río Real has been purchased by the Ilanga Investment fund and will reopen in the first half of 2025 after a transformation costing 150 million euros

An image of how the new Incosol health resort will look. / sur

The emblematic Incosol hotel at Golf Río Real in Marbella can look forward to recovering its former splendour, as it has just been purchased by investment fund Ilanga Investments and is to become a world benchmark for health and wellbeing.

The announcement this Tuesday morning, 20 December, indicated that the hotel will reopen as a five-star luxury establishment in the first half of 2025 after a complete transformation costing 150 million euros.

Favourite with royalty and celebrities

Incosol opened in 1974 as a hotel specialising in health tourism and before it closed down in 2013 it was a favourite with celebrities and royalty such as Deborah Kerr, Princess Diana, Prince Rainier of Morocco, Audrey Hepburn, Salvador Dalí, Michael Jackson and others.

Sources at the investment fund, which is led by Pelayo Cortina Koplowitz and plans to continue expanding internationally, have said the new hotel will have 180 rooms, suites and apartments, and although this is fewer than the original Incosol they will be larger and more luxurious.

“We are going to start from scratch, with a complete transformation which will maintain the structure of the building but give it more movement,” said sources at Ilanga Investments. The new Wellness & Clinic Resort will have the latest in health care, prevention and wellbeing treatments, combining the most advanced western techniques with traditional oriental medicine.

World famous destination

Ilanga Investments decided to carry out this project in Marbella because it is a top level tourist destination which is famous worldwide. The plans will have a focus on the environment, sustainability and personal wellbeing and 500 direct and indirect jobs will be created while the works are taking place.