Iconic Marbella hotel gets green light for 5m-euro revamp The Don Carlos is to be improved and modernised

María Albarral Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:38

Marbella town hall has given the green light to a five-million-euro renovation project at the Hotel Don Carlos.

According to municipal spokesperson Félix Romero, the work will improve communal areas and make the building more energy efficient.

Improvements to the entrance and the restaurant are also included in the project for this iconic hotel.