Hundreds affected by closure of beauty company on the Costa del Sol

María Albarral Friday, 2 August 2024, 14:45

Clients of Centro Único beauty salons in Marbella and Fuengirola have been left baffled in recent weeks when finding the premises closed when they have turned up for an appointment. As some of those affected have commented, "without prior notice and without even clearing the diary", the business has closed its doors without explanation.

According to the level of queries and complaints received by consumer organisation Facua and other consumer offices, hundreds of people could be affected between the two towns, and the number could increase as the days go by and the customers keep turning up for their appointments.

"Every day people come in asking. They come for treatments and see that the clinic is closed. We don't know anything because it has been from one day to the next and not even the staff knew about it," said a shop assistant of a store next to Centro Único in La Cañada in Marbella.

They add that as "laser is not done every day so there are appointments over weeks and months, many continue to come for their appointments". In the same place, Vilma Nélida Sueldo, who is the grandmother of a 16-year-old girl, was angry: "We had paid for a voucher for ten laser sessions for my granddaughter and she has only had two. We want our money back."

The Fuengirola branch was located in the Miramar shopping centre. "I have spent more than 1,200 euros on radiofrequency and I have paid for it in full. Not only have they done this to us without saying anything or cancelling the appointments, the sessions I have had are no longer of any use because when the treatment is interrupted they have no effect. I am outraged and I want them to give me back what I have paid in full," said Susana.

The company has gone into administration, closing 115 centres throughout Spain (more than 70% of the entire network). The rest belong to other companies with franchises, many of which are changing the image and the name of their businesses in order to dissociate themselves from the company.

This is the case of Centro Único in Malaga city. Of the three salons that existed in the province, only this one remains open as the company that manages it is not the same as the one that applied for bankruptcy. "We are in the process of changing our image on the internet and the data that appears in public. Not only are we still open, but we will continue with all the treatments we had with our clients," said sources at the aesthetic centre now known as 'Centro AIKU'.

In this sense, many of those affected in Marbella and Fuengirola have contacted this centre, which continues its activity, however, they cannot receive its services as it is not the same company as the Único in Marbella or Fuengirola.

What to do?

Facua's provincial president, Lola García, explained to SUR the steps to be taken by those affected. "There is still no insolvency administrator to execute the process but, in the meantime, customers have to gather all the information regarding the signing of the contract and the proof of payment and make claims," she says. "In turn, those who have it financed will have to talk to the entity to stop the payments because consumer credits are directly linked between the two contracts," she adds.

SUR has tried to contact the main company that owns Centros Único without success. On the company's website there is a statement explaining the insolvency situation. "With the aim of minimising the potential disruption that this could cause to customers, we will try to proceed to a liquidation of the sale of the production unit that allows the continuity of the activity" all this "within the bankruptcy proceedings".