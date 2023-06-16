Hugo Investing presents seminar asking: 'Will the dollar lose its world dominance soon?' The exclusive event on 20 June will feature the Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, John J. Hardy, as the special guest speaker

Hugo Investing is to present a seminar about the global dominance of the US dollar and asking, "Will the dollar lose its world dominance soon?"

The exclusive event will take place at 5pm on Tuesday, 20 June 17.00 at the Hugo Investing offices in Marbella, and feature the Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, John J. Hardy, as the special guest speaker.

John Hardy brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the financial industry, with a specialisation in the currency market. As an expert in delivering strategies and analyses based on fundamental analysis, changes in macroeconomic themes, and technical developments, Hardy's insights are highly regarded within the finance community.

Topics to be discussed will include:

• Embracing inflation: unravelling the benefits and challenges of its presence

• Decoding financial repression: why governments uphold inflation as a necessity

• Navigating the fragmentation game: understanding the shifts in globalisation

• The resilience of the US dollar: exploring its enduring status as global currency

• Exploring innovations: AI, electrification, and other transformative forces

"John’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the currency market will undoubtedly provide attendees with valuable insights into the potential future developments regarding the dominance of the dollar. I advise guests to come prepared with some direct questions for John, as his expertise will offer enlightening perspectives on the topic," said Kaspar Huijsman, CEO of Hugo Investing.

Hugo is a regulated broker offering a secure bank account with Saxo Bank, a Danish bank under the protection of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Attendance is free of charge. Seating is limited, therefore please reserve via https://hugoinvesting.com/john-hardy-at-hugo-investing/