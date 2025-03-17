House prices soar in towns and villages around Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:30 Compartir

The complexity of the current property market in Marbella, with supply unable to keep up with demand, has driven up prices not only in the town itself but also in the surrounding municipalities. Finding affordable housing has become mission impossible. While people in Malaga city find cheaper prices in inland villages with larger and cheaper homes than in the provincial capital, Marbella's residents cannot do the same as house prices are just as high in nearby villages as they are in the town itself.

In Istán, of the 76 flats for sale on the property portal Idealista, only six are under 300,000 euros, which represents 7.8 per cent of the total. In Ojén the situation is very similar. As can be seen on the real estate portal, of the 244 properties advertised, only 16 are under 300,000 euros, which represents only 6.56 per cent of the total offer. In Casares and Benahavís the situation is a bit better as there are some properties on the market at around 200,000 euros.

Rent

And it's not just properties for sale that are expensive. Renting is also unaffordable for many people. On Idealista the cheapest rent is 1,400 euros per month, with only 23 properties available. In the case of Istán, with the exception of one flat for 800 euros per month, the rest are over 1,200 euros and are only available for the low season months as the owners will rent out the property during summer as holiday lets.

In Benahavís the minimum rent is 1,000 euros per month and, as in the other municipalities, many of the offers are for months rather than long term rentals. In Casares, of the 46 properties on offer only four are below 1,000 euros per month making the rental situation in these towns increasingly difficult for average salaries.

Marbella's high prices have spread to neighbouring municipalities and this means that many families who work in the town are unable to find affordable accommodation. Marbella's hoteliers warned of this problem, which is affecting the town's tourism sector, last November.