Horizonte Proyecto Hombre charity markets helping vulnerable people start

Horizonte Proyecto Hombre first charity flea market of 2022 took place on Sunday 6 February in Marbella’s Alameda Park. Around fifty volunteers organised the event, which included stalls selling clothing and footwear for men and women, children's toys, bags, books and home decor.

Despite the clouds, local residents turned out to support the event, which will held every two months. The next one is due to take place on 3 April.

All the proceeds from the markets go towards the different projects that Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Marbella runs to improve the quality of life of vulnerable people, central to which is the promotion of responsible attitudes.