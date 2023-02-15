The fascinating history of Marbella's Alameda gardens

A local historian has reviewed the creation and evolution of the town's Alameda gardens after the controversy caused by its remodeling

The popular Alameda gardens in the centre of Marbella, undergoing a complete refurbishment, “must be preserved” a local historian has argued.

Francisco Javier Moreno said the tree-lined area was “the pride” of the Costa del Sol town in the the nineteenth century and that it is a “place with a historical intensity that must be preserved”. Moreno said that such gardens became increasingly important from the eighteenth century when towns and cities "competed to see who could make the most beautiful and luxurious boulevard. The emerging bourgeoisie was becoming increasingly important and the alameda was the symbol of their status".