An image from last year's charity event. Dani Barbarán
Halloween prepares to meet the Roaring &#039;20s for spooktacular evening at Marbella&#039;s Puente Romano
Events

Halloween prepares to meet the Roaring '20s for spooktacular evening at Marbella's Puente Romano

This autumn’s charity gala dinner is raising money for the UK-based Children’s Trust which supports young people with brain injuries and neurodisability

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Marbella

Friday, 13 October 2023, 16:27

Compartir

The Great Gatsby meets Halloween for this year’s Puente Romano charity gala dinner in aid of The Children’s Trust. Inspired by the raucous parties of the Roaring 1920s, tickets for the spooktacular evening cost 150 euros and include a three-course meal at one of Marbella’s most exclusive resorts.

As well as bewitching live entertainment including headline performances by Cheryl Williams from London’s West End and X Factor star Jeff the Kid, there’s also the opportunity to dance the night away to “spine-tingling” music with dance performances by Julia Livchenko. Guests are invited to dress up in Halloween or classic Gatsby speakeasy style costume.

The Children’s Trust provides support to young people with brain injuries and neurodisability in the UK. Angie Turner, Senior Philanthropy Manager, told SUR in English that over the last five years the Puerto Romano Group have raised over 100,000 euro for The Children’s Trust.

Angie, who will be attending the event, said, “The Children’s Trust are thrilled to be benefitting from the Great Gatsby Halloween Ball at the Puerto Romano Hotel. As the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury we deliver rehabilitation, education and community services through skilled teams who work with children and young people, and their families. Money raised from this ball will make a real difference to families from across the UK.”

Guests enjoy the entertainment at last year's Halloween charity event. Dani Barbarán

Angie went on to say, “We are extremely grateful to Daniel Shamoon, John Thompson and everyone at the Puerto Romano for their amazing support, through which we hope to raise over 20,000 euros.”

To book tickets for the ball email: events@puenteromano.com or call: 682 112 233.

