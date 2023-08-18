Gypsy Producciones: a musical theatre company born in Marbella

David Lerma Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Gypsy Producciones, a professional theatre company born in Marbella, made their stage debut in May 2022 with a performance of 'Cabaret' by John Kander and Fred Ebb, directed for the big screen by Bob Fosse.

Now the company is about to premiere their next show, 'Once upon a time in the forest', created by director Lydia Aviméz and playwright Ezequiel Muñoz. The show is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairytales which have been "deconstructed and updated" for a modern audience.

The première is on Saturday 19 with another show on Sunday 20 August in Marbella’s José Pernía Calderón auditorium in Parque de la Constitución, from 10pm. "You will see a brilliant, magical and super fun musical. There is a lot of humour and it has been very well thought out so that both children and adults will enjoy it. Parents will be the first to leave with smiles on their faces," explained director Lydia Aviméz", on Thursday.

Local productions

The company has the support of Carmen Díaz, director general of culture at Marbella town hall. "We are very proud that a production company made up almost entirely of artists and technical staff from the town is creating art to show all over Spain," she said. Cabaret enjoyed great success last year at the Campos Elíseos theatre in Bilbao, Lienzo Norte in Ávila and different venues in Seville, Murcia and Valencia.

Lydia, who is an Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Málaga (ESAD) graduate, explained that Gypsy Producciones,"was born out of a need we saw at both provincial and local level. Marbella should be culturally relevant, given the international reputation it has and have a production company like those found on Madrid’s Gran Vía, or Barcelona and other large capital cities.” She went on to say, “We hope that as well as hosting productions from abroad, Marbella will start to programme local productions.”

She added, “Our aim is to promote the town as a cultural centre and we are sure that it has the talent and the necessary tools to do so". The young director explained that this new musical "is inspired by classic tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel, Rapunzel and Cinderella”, but with a “more modern twist” and brought up to date “so that both adults and children can enjoy it, which is the challenge we have set ourselves".

Lydia concluded: “Once the show is over, children who wish to do so will be able to have their photos taken with their favourite characters.”

Tickets are priced at 15 euros and can be purchased at the auditorium box office or through mientrada.net.