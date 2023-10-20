Guadalpín Banús hotel is back to full capacity again after commercial court ruling

A. Jiménez MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Guadalpín Banús hotel in Marbella is able to operate at full capacity again after a ruling by a commercial court in Malaga against the owners of some of the premises located in the basement and some of the rooms. It recognised that all the parts of the properties that make up the establishment should be at the disposal of the operating company, Grisoma. After the judgement, hotel employees started to reopen the kitchens, terraces, rooms and lounges that had been closed for several months or even years, meaning job security for the 200 staff who had been forced to operate the hotel at a reduced capacity.