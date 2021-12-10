Marbella group wants better premises for archaelogical artifacts Impulsa Ciudad criticises the town hall's handling of important historical remains

Marbella is famous for luxury tourism, however the town has a historical heritage that is not so well known. The political group Impulsa Ciudad has been demanding a room for archaeological remains and the hiring of a municipal archaeologist for years.

Impulsa Ciudad have denounced these actions and have lamented the "transfer of municipal spaces that are key for culture and patrimonial management."

The current storage space for artifacts is being dismantled and refurbished for the Amas de Casas Association and the collection moved to "damp and unsuitable premises", according to Impulsa.