Green light for plan to generate electricity from biogas at Marbella waste water treatment plant

Marbella town hall has given the green light to the building permit requested by the Western Costa del Sol's public water company, Acosol, to build the infrastructure so that the biogas produced by La Víbora waste water treatment plant (WWTP) can be converted into electricity.

Councillor Félix Romero reported that the project involves the foundations and installation of a series of turbines at the WWTP, where a cogeneration plant with microturbines will also be installed to evaluate the biogas. "It has a material execution budget of 1.2 million euros and is good news for energy independence in our municipality, because the gas emissions produced in the process will be converted into electricity," he said on Tuesday 6 May, following the council meeting during which the plan was approved.

The plan is part of a common project for the four main waste water treatment plants on the Costa del Sol to start using biogas to produce energy for their own consumption. The total budget amounts to more than six million euros and is part financed with European funds.

Global plan across the western Costa del Sol

"This is a global plan that we are carrying out in the treatment plants of Arroyo de la Miel, Mijas, La Víbora and Guadalmansa. We have already started at other facilities, and with the licence from Marbella town hall we can start work at La Víbora," Matilde Mancha, CEO of the water company, told SUR.

"At Acosol we are making a great effort not only to improve or expand our infrastructures, but also to perfect and improve processes that will lead us to improve energy efficiency. This will allow us to self-supply electricity for our wastewater treatment plants, with the consequent economic savings and reduction of our carbon footprint," she said.

In these four WWTPs, biogas is produced from the sludge through a process called 'anaerobic digestion' and has a high methane content so it cannot be released into the atmosphere. The aim now is to improve energy efficiency by installing cogeneration plants that will burn the biogas to generate electricity and heat simultaneously to meet the electricity demand of the WWTPs.