Green light for the Marbella football stadium that aspires to be a World Cup 2030 sub-host venue

María Albarral Marbella Sunday, 7 April 2024, 21:26

Marbella is dreaming big and the proof of this is a huge investment of between 115 and 130 million euros which will go towards building a new stadium that could be a sub-host venue at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

With Spain, Portugal, and Morocco joining forces to host the huge footballing event, Marbella is aiming to be involved, with mayor Ángeles Muñoz and head of the Marbella FC foundation Esteban Granero announcing the news, which has been talked about in the town for years. Work will start this year, with the facility set to be ready by 2026. "It has been one of our hopes and there was a great desire to make a definitive commitment to the club and to grassroots sport so that we could have a stadium like this," Muñoz said. The stadium will host 10,000 people, which is the minimum expected of FIFA for a venue to be able to host a World Cup match.

The company will not only be responsible for the construction, but also for the demolition of the old Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium on top of which the new infrastructure will be built, in the centre of Marbella.

Grand plans

Approval of the new town planning regulations in Marbella has given rise to the project, which is being extended and enlarged. On the one hand, both the mayor and president of Marbella FC said the stadium will be a boost to Marbella's grassroots sport as well as to other clubs in the city that will be able to use it. But, apart from these activities, there are other ambitious plans. In addition to serving as a sub-host venue for the FIFA 2030 World Cup, it will also be a residential space with 90 rooms where elite sportsmen and women will be able to stay.

The space will include a 1,000-space car park, a shopping area and a 1,500-square-metre high performance centre. Town hall estimates between 1,600 and 2,300 new jobs will be created and the estimated GDP impact will be between 36 and 50 million euros.