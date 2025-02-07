Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The association Mar Puro defends its project on the plot of land that now belongs to the town hall. Josele
Green light given to evict squatting association at Marbella beauty spot
Squatters

Green light given to evict squatting association at Marbella beauty spot

The town hall has already agreed to the eviction of the Puerto Rico site and will have to get permission from the courts in order to proceed

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:50

Marbella town hall has given the green light to evict squatters on the land known as Puerto Rico. The area is of great natural value to the town and was home to the first civilisations in Marbella.

However, since 2021 it has been home to members of the Mar Puro association who have been camping there. "This property is being occupied without any kind of authorisation by an association that allows illegal camping, which not only puts people in danger there without any security, but also cuts off any citizen who wants to enjoy Puerto Rico, a situation aggravated by the illegal construction of a wall that completely closes the plot," said the deputy mayor Félix Romero.

The town hall has now started the process to evict the campers. Last summer it tried the voluntary route which "did not work", according to Romero, which is why in the full council meeting councillors approved the agreement to be able to carry out the eviction, which will have to be reported to the court beforehand.

At present, the 400,000-square-metre plot of land belongs to the town hall after following agreements with four owners and the subsequent expropriations. The last of the plots of land was sold in December 2023.

The site has long been used for local festivals including 'El Tostón' on All Saints' Day, which, since Mar Puro moved into the grounds, the residents of Marbella have not been able to enjoy there.

Although several people settled on the plot in 2021, currently only the director of Mar Puro, Karan Juarros, together with another young man live on the site.

"We are not squatters. We rented this plot for 2,000 euros a month and the owner passed away," the leader of what he describes as an "NGO dedicated to creativity projects and channelling energies in nature" told SUR.

They say they stopped paying but would be willing to pay the taxes. Karan defends his project, which he describes as therapeutic. As he explained to SUR that Marbella residents "come to get their children away from new technologies and the dangers of bad habits". He added that he does not "charge for the workshops although they do accept donations".

They are currently expanding a baby area and installing new yurts as well as a natural jacuzzi. On the grounds there is an open-air gym, a theatre, an art area for handicrafts and other activities for youngsters, among other spaces.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol mayor compares tourism 'joint venture' to Louis Vuitton and Gucci
  2. 2 Gunilla Von Bismarck: Queen of the Marbella jet-set
  3. 3 Costa del Sol politician found not guilty of environmental crimes
  4. 4 Axarquía villages to be connected via new footpaths
  5. 5 Rockin' in the sun in Torremolinos
  6. 6 New concept unveiled for luxury hotel tower in Malaga port
  7. 7 Butane gas cylinder explosion sparks house fire in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Gibraltar police officer due to appear in court on child porn charges
  9. 9 Smile Makeover with Dental Veneers at Clínica Tafur
  10. 10 Free pet adoption scheme to combat animal abandonment extended in Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Green light given to evict squatting association at Marbella beauty spot