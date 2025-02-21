Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Goya-nominated Malaga actress arrested in Marbella
Mónica Cervera, 49, who has a pending criminal charge against her name, has been remanded in custody in prison

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Friday, 21 February 2025, 09:30

Malaga-born actress Mónica Cervera, 49, has been arrested by National Police officers in Marbella, following a judicial complaint. The 2005 Goya film awards nominee has apparently been living on the streets of the Costa del Sol town for some time.

The actress, known for her roles in Crimen Ferpecto (The Perfect Crime) and the series La Que Se Avecina, faces a pending charge from a criminal court in Malaga for her alleged responsibility in a crime against property.

After her arrest, she was handed over to the courts, which ordered she should be remanded in custody. Since then, the actress has been held in the women's wing of the Alhaurín de la Torre prison.

Cervera has been linked to Malaga director Ramón Salazar, with whom she starred in the multi-award-winning short film Hongos. She also accompanied the filmmaker in his directorial debut, Piedras (Stones) which entered the Berlinale selection, and in the musical 20 Centímetros Centimetres (20 Centimetres), winner of the critics' prize at the Malaga Festival. Her breakthrough, however, was in the black comedy Crimen Ferpecto (The Perpect Crime), which earned her a Goya nomination in 2005.

She later participated in the series Con Dos Tacones, although her on-screen appearances became less frequent until almost disappearing over the last decade. She resurfaced briefly in a few episodes of La Que Se Avecina (2013-16).

