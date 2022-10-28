Gold dust façades for Karl Lagerfeld Golden Mile villas

Five luxury villas, inspired by Karl Lagerfeld - the creative director of Chanel who died in 2019 - are set to be built on a plot on the exclusive Golden Mile stretch of road between Marbella and Puerto Banús. Promoted by the Sierra Blanca Estates real estate company, the mansions will not skimp on luxury. Façades covered in white gold powder, photovoltaic panels, private swimming pools, movie theatres, spas, fire pits and areas for meditation are some of the elements that will be present in each of the unique villas. "Sustainability and zero impact on the environment will be two of the core values of this project," said the developers.