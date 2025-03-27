SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 27 March 2025, 09:53 | Updated 10:24h. Compartir

The diversity of foreign residents is notable in Marbella – how does this affect life in the town?

Over recent years, Marbella has become a cosmopolitan town where 153 different nationalities live together, making it an attractive multicultural destination for both tourists and residents. Many foreigners seek a warmer climate and better quality of life, choosing Marbella as their home, either as a second or permanent residence. In this regard, the British and Germans have shown the greatest loyalty to our municipality. This diversity not only increases the population but also enriches the town culturally. That’s why it has become a priority for the town hall as it considers the positive impact this community can have on local life.

Why is it important for international residents in Marbella to register on the ‘padrón’?

Getting on the town hall register (‘padrón’) is essential, as international residents make up around a third of Marbella’s population. The Foreign Residents Department has launched various campaigns to inform this community about the benefits of registering. The higher the number of registered residents, the bigger the allocation of resources from central and regional administrations. This directly affects the number of health centres, doctors and improvements in security and infrastructure. By registering, each foreign resident not only contributes to Marbella’s development but also gains priority access to municipal activities and discounts on certain services.

What measures is the town hall taking to facilitate this process?

The town hall has set up offices in different areas and maintains ongoing contact with foreign resident groups and associations. Informative talks are organised on key topics such as Brexit and immigration laws, featuring experts who can answer the difficult questions. Meetings have also been held with representatives from other municipalities to share ideas and projects that benefit the growing international community choosing Marbella as their home.

What message would you give to those citizens who have not yet registered?

I would say it’s an important step both for them and for Marbella. The benefits are numerous, and positive results are already visible, as the international community now makes up nearly 30 per cent of registered residents. Marbella has been recognised as the best European destination to visit in 2024, further highlighting its appeal and the importance of more foreign residents making their presence here official. Every new registration not only helps improve services but also enriches the town culturally.

Where can foreign residents find this office, and how can they get in touch?

Through a dedicated website and offices located at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos, as well as in the districts of Las Chapas and Nueva Andalucía. Assistance is also available by phone and email. In addition, there is ongoing contact with local associations to ensure all foreign residents stay informed and can access the support they need.

More young people are choosing Marbella as a place to live and work remotely. Does Marbella have the facilities to meet their needs?

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted that Marbella is not only attractive for tourism and investment but also as a home for remote workers. It has become a hotspot for digital nomads thanks to its excellent climate and available technological infrastructure. International companies are adopting flexible work models that allow employees to live in places like Marbella, where the environment supports both productivity and well-being. As a result, coworking spaces have emerged and many hotels have adapted their facilities to accommodate remote workers, creating an ideal setting for this group.

Have foreign residents shown any reluctance to register on the ‘padrón’?

In the past, there were some doubts about registering, mainly due to tax concerns. However, for years, the local council has been running information campaigns to clarify that registering does not affect the tax status residents hold in their home country. As a result, and given the significant benefits registration brings both to them and to the area, foreign residents generally no longer have these concerns.

Can foreign residents vote in local elections? What are the requirements?

Foreign residents from EU countries who are registered on the municipal ‘padrón’ have the right to vote in local elections, as do non-EU residents from countries with reciprocal agreements. To do so, they simply need to apply for the document that authorises them to vote.

How does the Foreign Residents Department support the social and cultural integration of new international residents? Are there events to help them get to know the area better?

The department encourages community engagement among international residents, celebrates national days and other important events, and promotes multiculturalism and coexistence. It organises guided tours where participants can learn about local history, customs and traditions. We also publish a monthly newsletter and share news and events of interest on social media. In short, we are here to support the international community with whatever they may need.

More information:

Phone: +34 952 768 766

Mail: extranjeros@marbella.es

Web: extranjeros.marbella.es