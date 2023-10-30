Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The land where the new Lidl supermarket will be constructed. Josele
German supermarket chain Lidl announces plans to open in San Pedro Alcántara
Retail

German supermarket chain Lidl announces plans to open in San Pedro Alcántara

Construction of the new 1,500-square-metre store on an unused plot of land could begin soon and be ready to open its doors to shoppers in 2024

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Monday, 30 October 2023, 14:42

Compartir

Construction work on Lidl's first supermarket in San Pedro Alcántara may be started as early as the end of this year and it could be open its doors to the public by 2024.

The German chain's store is expected to cover a floor area 1,500 square metres with 85 parking spaces outside, with plans to install chargers for electric vehicles, SUR can reveal. It will be located on a currently unused site, opposite the La Colonia shopping centre, near McDonald's fast food restaurant and Día supermarket.

The building permit process for the construction of the supermarket is currently under way, with the last few final permits still to be obtained. But the supermarket giant is aiming for the store to open its doors to customers in 2024.

Lidl said the new supermarket will create even more new jobs in Malaga province. The chain has increased its workforce in Andalucía by more than 20% in the past four years. According to Lidl, it continues to grow throughout the region and has hired about 500 new staff this year. The province that has experienced the greatest growth since 2019 has been Cordoba, with 30% more employees. It is closely followed by Jaén and Malaga, which have increased their workforces by 24%.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Storm Celine arrives in Spain bringing rain to Malaga and a large part of Andalucía today
  2. 2 Ambitious six-million-euro forestry plan for two key areas of Malaga province announced by Junta
  3. 3 Fourteen-year-old girl rescued from being introduced into prostitution in Malaga
  4. 4 Spain puts in more hours to produce much less than the rest of Europe
  5. 5 This is the 2024 work calendar for Spain, with 12 holidays and nine common to whole of country
  6. 6 Malaga CF prevail in highly anticipated local football derby
  7. 7 Four records smashed in Malaga Half Marathon
  8. 8 Spain sees biggest electricity price drop in whole of EU during first half of year
  9. 9 Malaga-based company develops AI system to monitor wastewater treatment plants
  10. 10 Success for Malaga karatekas at World Championships

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad