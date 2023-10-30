German supermarket chain Lidl announces plans to open in San Pedro Alcántara

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Construction work on Lidl's first supermarket in San Pedro Alcántara may be started as early as the end of this year and it could be open its doors to the public by 2024.

The German chain's store is expected to cover a floor area 1,500 square metres with 85 parking spaces outside, with plans to install chargers for electric vehicles, SUR can reveal. It will be located on a currently unused site, opposite the La Colonia shopping centre, near McDonald's fast food restaurant and Día supermarket.

The building permit process for the construction of the supermarket is currently under way, with the last few final permits still to be obtained. But the supermarket giant is aiming for the store to open its doors to customers in 2024.

Lidl said the new supermarket will create even more new jobs in Malaga province. The chain has increased its workforce in Andalucía by more than 20% in the past four years. According to Lidl, it continues to grow throughout the region and has hired about 500 new staff this year. The province that has experienced the greatest growth since 2019 has been Cordoba, with 30% more employees. It is closely followed by Jaén and Malaga, which have increased their workforces by 24%.