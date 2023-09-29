Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pupils performing at the festival to mark the anniversary. SUR
German School Malaga marks 125 year anniversary
Education

German School Malaga marks 125 year anniversary

Hundreds of invited guests from across Spain, Germany and Portugal visited the renowned college near Marbella to mark the event

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 29 September 2023, 13:16

The German School Malaga celebrated its 125th anniversary last week.

Hundreds of invited guests from across Spain, Germany and Portugal visited the renowned college near Marbella to mark the event over three days. It concluded with a big festival with numerous activities staged by school pupils and enjoyed by an audience of around 1,500 people.

The German community in Marbella will be getting together again on Tuesday, 3 October, for the celebration of German Unity Day which will take place at the Glorieta de la Fontanilla from 5 to 10pm.

