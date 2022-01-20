Gang that stole a safe containing 70,000 euros from the Starlite music festival in Marbella arrested The alleged criminal gang was also responsible for a series of other thefts in Marbella, Estepona, Mijas, Coín and Guaro according to the National Police

National Police have arrested the members of a crime gang allegedly responsible for the theft of a safe containing 70,000 euros from the Starlite music festival on 13 August 2021, just hours after the Nathy Peluso concert.

An investigation was immediately opened into the theft of the safe, and five months later it has borne fruit with officers from the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) at the Marbella police station making seven arrests.

The suspect, five men and two women, are all Spanish nationals and are alleged to be part of a gang responsible for at least 12 thefts in Marbella, Estepona, Mijas, Coín and Guaro.

Police also recovered 20,000 euros, electronic equipment and illegal drugs.

Officers correctly figured that whoever was behind the theft of the Starlite safe were festival insiders with knowledge of the security systems put in place.

The police verified that some of the security team hired by the festival had criminal backgrounds.

The crime gang were “highly qualified" with a clear division of duties. The ringleader selected the targets, and three other members of the network were in charge of executing the robberies.

The other members were responsible for the stolen goods and money and finding a way to move them on, as well as drug dealing.

The suspects are currently being held in custody.