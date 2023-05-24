Fuerte Marbella reopens its doors as a five-star hotel

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The emblematic Fuerte Marbella has reopened its doors as a five-star hotel, after the Fuerte Group Hotels invested 31 million euros in a complete transformation. "The reopening of an icon like El Fuerte Marbella is now a reality", confirmed the hotel chain, which stated that "more than 65 years after receiving its first guest, the complex aspires to once again become a place of reference thanks to its privileged location, together with its renewed aesthetics and its high gastronomic offer".

The hotel was the first to open in the centre of Marbella, back in 1957 and was the first of the Fuerte Group Hotels brand. The group recalled that "Fuerte Marbella was a meeting point for Marbella's social life". Walt Disney, Timothy Dalton, Rafael Alberti, Lola Flores and Penélope Cruz are some of the celebrities who have stayed at the hotel.

Just a few days before the reopening on Friday 19 May, Isabel Luque, senior advisor and asset manager at Fuerte Group, announced that the hotel will have "a museum with the history of all the famous people who have passed through our doors: characters from the world of literature, show business and music".

The hotel has 266 new rooms and the interior design has been completed by the well-known designer Jaime Beriestain, inspired by Andalucía. "He has sought casual luxury with the Andalusian tradition, brought to the present day with a contemporary look", the group explained, adding, "The new Fuerte Marbella will combine warm, harmonious and open spaces that are inspired by great Andalusian palaces or farmhouses, with earthy colours, terracotta, spicy, natural tones, always from a timeless vision".

This new five-star hotel is also committed to haute cuisine, with the Edge by Paco Pérez restaurant, headed by the four Michelin-starred chef himself. "We have a gastronomic proposal of the highest level from the talented Chef Paco Pérez, in addition to the existing Soleo restaurant, which has been offering top quality Mediterranean gastronomy for six years.”

“The Edge by Paco Pérez is a unique space under the concept of 'Travelling Mediterranean Cuisine' in which local produce will take centre stage, along with stunning views of the sea and the old town of Marbella".

Work to renovate the hotel began in January 2022 but took longer than planned when human remains believed to date back to the seventeenth or eighteenth century were discovered during the renovations.

Fuerte Group Hotels currently has five four-star holiday hotels, two rented apartment complexes and the recently opened five-star Fuerte Marbella, all of which are located in Andalucía (Malaga, Cadiz and Huelva) and Ibiza.