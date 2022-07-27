Free kayaking, paddle surfing and excursions on offer to young people in Marbella and San Pedro Some 5,000 people between the ages of 14 and 35 will be able to benefit from the town's Verano Joven 2022 programme of activities

More than 5,000 young people will be able to benefit during the month of August and part of September from the free activities offered by the Marbella town halls as part of the Verano Joven 2022 programme.

In total, 37 options will be available to young people between 14 and 35 years old. Among the activities on offer are paddle surfing, kayaking, parasailing, drag boat, fly boarding, jet skiing and jet boating. Registration opens today, Wednesday 27 July for the activities that take place in the first fortnight, with the rest of the registrations opening gradually for those that will take place in the second fortnight.

Those interested will also be able to paddle surf and kayak outside of the programmed activities through the 260 vouchers made available by the town hall’s department for young people. The first 130 will be offered in the first two weeks of August from today and the following 130 will be available from the 15th. They are aimed at young people who "for work or other reasons are unable to participate during the scheduled times", explained Enrique Rodriguez, the councillor for young people.

Excursions

The programme also includes excursions to El Palmar (Cadiz) for a surfing course on 6 August, a kayak trip along the Maro cliffs in Nerja on 13 August, a visit to Isla Mágica in Seville on 19 August, canyoning at the Río Verde near Almuñécar (Granada province) on 27 August, as well as another trip to Aqualand in Torremolinos on 3 September. Registrations for the first excursion will be open from today and for the rest will be made on a weekly basis.

On 26 August there will be a show with the comedian Tomás García and a competition called 'El Gran Juego' (the big game), with some 2,000 participants, with different tests to be carried out on 26 inflatables, with water activities and prizes. All of the activities are aimed at promoting "healthy leisure" said mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz.

The initiative includes a radio and voice-over workshop, with 20 places, "so that young people can get to know the ins and outs of this media from the inside, with the help of leading professionals", and those who wish to take part can register from 10 August.

Muñoz added that the Verano Joven 2022 programme has been put together with the help of local companies and that all the information on how to register, the registration forms and the available dates to do so can be found on the town hall's website (www.marbella.es).