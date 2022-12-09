Fourteen-year sentence sought over Marbella shooting

The Public Prosecutor's Office is asking for a fourteen-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a father and son who are both accused of the attempted killing of a man in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood of Marbella in August 2020.

On the night in question the 112 emergency health service received several calls at around 4am of a shooting. The National Police were immediately called to the scene. A 29-year-old Spanish man, Antonio, was treated for a gunshot wound to the face. The bullet entered through his cheekbone and exited on the other side of his face. He was initially taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol and later to the Regional Hospital of Malaga due to his serious condition.

Antonio spoke to SUR a few months after the shooting. He said the events were related to a 2015 crime in which a 23-year-old was killed. Antonio claimed that his only connection to the incident was his relationship to the alleged perpetrator and that the wider family had to leave the neighbourhood. "That was hard enough. Leaving your house just like that, with a baby," he said.

On 6 August 2020, Antonio decided to go back to take a look at his family's flats because he had been told they were being squatted. Antonio said he went at three in the morning “so as not to disturb anyone”. He was shot at with the bullet passing through his jaw.

A few days later, the National Police arrested a father and his son in connection with the shooting; prosecutors say they are each guilty of one count of attempted murder and one count of illegal possession of weapons. In addition to the jail term sought, prosecutors are seeking 15,000 euros in compensation for the victim.