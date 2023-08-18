Four-million-euro solution to resolve Costabella water problems put out to tender

David Lerma Compartir Copiar enlace

A 4.1-million-euro project for a major overhaul to the water supply piping, rainwater drains and sewerage in the Costabella area has been put out to tender, Marbella council has said this week.

The work in the Las Chapas district will affect around 360 homes built in the 1960s that were not properly connected up to the mains system at the time by the council.

The project will finally resolve the long-standing problems caused by the limited collection of rainwater and connection with the sewage infrastructure, which has frequently caused bad smells around Costabella.

Because of the fibre cement material that was used at the time and which has deteriorated, there were also regular leaks and pressure problems in the water supply piping.