Four teenagers arrested for allegedly pelting cars with rocks on Marbella motorway The windows of two vehicles had been smashed, including a lorry, as stones were allegedly hurled near La Cañada shopping centre

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 14:42

Four teenagers have been arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars on a motorway in Marbella.

Several motorists contacted police to report the incident, with the teens allegedly smashing windows on at least two vehicles, on Monday 4 December. Marbella Local Police identified four minors, aged between 13 and 15.

The reports started coming through to police about 10am where witnesses reported the minors to be allegedly throwing the rocks near La Cañada shopping centre and the Trapiche bridge. The driver of a lorry reported that the window of his vehicle had been smashed.

The juvenile prosecutor's office is handling the case.

Stoning of buses

The incident comes after National Police identified two minors in Malaga city last month for allegedly throwing stones at buses.

Malaga transport company (EMT) complained to police when two buses on Line 17 were pelted with stones as they passed along Calle Doctor Muguerza Bernal on 18 and 19 November. Several windows were smashed which amounted to 2,000 euros' worth of damage.

On Tuesday 21 November, officers then caught two minors in the act with stones in their hands as they allegedly prepared to throw them at an EMT bus in La Palmilla.