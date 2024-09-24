Former Marbella mayor Julián Muñoz dies after battling ill health

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 12:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The former mayor of Marbella Julián Muñoz has died at the age of 76 after a long health battle which included several heart attacks, a stroke and cancer.

Muñoz, who died at the HC Hospital in Marbella, also suffered from diabetes which had left him without sight in one eye. His wife, Mayte Zadívar, as well as the rest of his family and closest friends gathered at the hospital for his last moments.

Muñoz was admitted to the hospital's emergency department on Sunday 15 September and was hardly awake during the past week and barely ate due to the harshness of his treatment. Despite this, his wife told reporters at the weekend Muñoz remained "calm".

During the past days, his daughters Elia and Eloísa visited him, as well as the eldest grandson, Fran, who is acting as spokesperson for the family during these difficult times. The body of the ex-mayor is now at the San Bernabé funeral home.

Corruption case

Julián Muñoz was mayor of Marbella from 2 May 2002 to 13 August 2003 for the independent liberal group (GIL), a party of which he had been a councillor in the town hall since June 1991 under his predecessor, Jesús Gil. He reached the height of his popularity at national level over his relationship with Isabel Pantoja, which made headlines all over the country.

In July 2006 he was arrested for one of the most famous urban corruption plots in Spain, the Malaya case, where he was convicted in several proceedings for bribery, misappropriation of public funds and prevarication related to the granting of illegal licences in Marbella.

After several years in prison, he was released on parole in 2021 due to his delicate health condition. Since then, the former mayor of Marbella has been attending hospital regularly due to the constant unfavourable evolution of his illnesses.